China Blocks US Patent Official From Leaving Mainland Days After 'Exit Ban' On Wells Fargo Executive, Beijing Says It's Lawful

Chinese authorities have barred a U.S. Department of Commerce employee from leaving the country, deepening concerns over the use of exit bans on American citizens.

What Happened: The unnamed U.S. Patent and Trademark Office staffer was stopped in Chengdu on April 14 while visiting family, reveals a CBS report. Officers seized his passport, phone, credit cards and iPad, later returning them but refusing to lift the travel block.

A State Department spokesperson revealed to the Associated Press that it is engaged with Chinese officials to resolve the situation as quickly as possible, calling the case evidence that Beijing can "arbitrarily enforce" exit bans.

Chinese foreign ministry officials replied only that they "handle entry‑and‑exit affairs in accordance with the law." At the same briefing, spokesperson Guo Jiaku confirmed a separate ban on Atlanta‑based Wells Fargo executive Mao Chenyue, saying she is "involved in a criminal case" and must cooperate with investigators. Wells Fargo said it is "working through the appropriate channels so our employee can return to the United States as soon as possible."

U.S. officials stress the two incidents are unrelated but reflect rising travel risks for government and business visitors. The State Department warns Americans may learn of a ban only at the airport and face little legal recourse.

Why It Matters: The crackdown comes as Washington and Beijing spar over tariffs. Average U.S. duties on Chinese goods remain about 53.6%, and a temporary truce expires August 12. President Donald Trump has threatened levies of up to 70% if talks stall, according to Reuters.

Still, both governments insist broader ties are holding. China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao last week stated that talks between the two countries in Europe show that a tariff war is unnecessary. “We will continue to strengthen dialogue and communication, deepen consensus, reduce misunderstandings, enhance cooperation, to jointly put China-US economic and trade relations back on track to achieve healthy, stable and sustainable development,” Wentao said to Reuters.



A fresh report by The Washington Post suggests the possibility of a trip to Beijing for President Donald Trump soon, perhaps in the month of September.

