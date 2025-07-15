Mark Cuban Refers To Zohran Mamdani As 'Trump 101,' Drawing Parallels Between Their Election Campaigns: 'This Guy Is...Telling Me He's Going To Walk On Water'

In a recent podcast, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban pointed out a striking similarity between New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump, despite their differing political ideologies.

What Happened: On the “Pod Save America” podcast episode aired on July 13, Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, highlighted a common thread between Mamdani and Trump, without naming the NYC Mayoral candidate. Cuban pointed out that both Mamdani and Trump effectively centered their campaigns on issues that resonate with voters' everyday lives, regardless of whether their promises were realistic or achievable.

Cuban likened Mamdani’s approach to Trump’s campaign tactics, remarking, “This guy is walking in telling me he’s going to walk on water.” He likened the tactic to “Trump 101. Is it true? Does it matter?”

“We’re cutting rents, right? We’re changing grocery stores. None of that shit has a chance. Doesn’t matter,” Cuban said, referring to some of Mamdani’s key proposals without naming him.

Cuban further expressed skepticism towards campaign promises that lack concrete implementation plans, stating Mamdani’s promises were ‘analogous’ to Trump’s pledge to have Mexico pay for a border wall, reported Business Insider.

“That seems to be the path of least resistance to getting votes for any office,” Cuban told the publication.

Why It Matters: Mamdani’s proposals have sparked significant debate in New York City. His plan to open five city-owned grocery stores, one in each borough, aims to address food insecurity in areas with limited supermarket access. However, critics argue that the $60 million pilot project lacks clarity on execution and may be more of a political maneuver than a viable solution.

Additionally, Mamdani’s candidacy has drawn criticism from centrist Democrats, including former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who expressed concerns about the city’s future under Mamdani’s leadership. Lew, a longtime New Yorker, voiced his worries about the impact of Mamdani’s policies on the city.

Meanwhile, Trump has proposed a federal takeover of New York City, citing governance and crime concerns, further highlighting the contentious nature of the upcoming mayoral election. He also threated to cut funding for NYC if Mamdani didn’t do the right thing as a future mayor.

