Amid Trump Tariffs, US Customs Duty Collection Exceeds $100 Billion In A Fiscal Year For The First Time: Report

The U.S. Treasury Department has reported that the country’s customs duty collections have surpassed $100 billion for the first time in a fiscal year.

What Happened: The U.S. Treasury Department revealed that the customs duty collections for June 2025 reached a record $27 billion. This has resulted in a surprising budget surplus of $27 billion for the month, Reuters reported. The surge in collections is attributed to President Donald Trump‘s tariffs, which are now a significant revenue source for the federal government.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the customs duty collections reached records of $113.3 billion on a gross basis and $108 billion on a net basis, nearly double the previous year’s collections.

Trump’s tariffs have now become the fourth-largest revenue source for the federal government, behind individual withheld receipts, non-withheld individual receipts, and corporate taxes.

Despite the June budget surplus, the overall year-to-date deficit has increased by 5% to $1.337 trillion, with outlays rising for health care programs, Social Security retirement benefits, defense spending, debt interest, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Why It Matters: This news comes on the heels of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) collecting over $106 billion in customs revenue since Trump’s inauguration, with a significant portion attributed to the administration’s tariffs.

The CBP achieved a success rate of over 99.5% in collecting customs duties and tariffs, and the department recovered an additional $16.3 billion in revenue by targeting over 35,000 shipments identified as high-risk for duty evasion or requiring further payments.

Earlier in April, U.S. customs revenue surged to an all-time high, delivering at least $15 billion in customs duties for the month, a more than 60% increase over previous periods.

