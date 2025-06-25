Trump Made 'Europe…Pay In A Big Way:' NATO Chief Lauds Role In Boosting Defense Spending

Mark Rutte, the NATO Secretary-General, has extended his appreciation to President Donald Trump for his significant contribution to the escalation of European defense spending.

What Happened: Rutte’s message to Trump, which was shared on the president’s social media platform, Truth Social, commended Trump for driving Europe to a pivotal point in terms of defense spending. Rutte acknowledged Trump’s demand for all NATO allies to raise defense spending to 5% of their GDP, a move that has been met with controversy, particularly from Spain.

"It was not easy but we've got them all signed onto 5 per cent!" Rutte wrote. "Europe is going to pay in a BIG way, as they should, and it will be your win."

Despite the ongoing dispute, Rutte congratulated Trump for getting all allies, except Spain, to commit to the 5% target. This praise comes in the wake of Trump’s criticism of Spain’s opposition to the 5% demand, which he labeled as “very unfair to the rest of the people” while talking to reporters on Air Force One on his way to NATO.

However, Spain’s reluctance to commit to the 5% target has stirred up controversy and heightened the likelihood of a clash at the forthcoming NATO summit. Despite this, Rutte reassured allies that Trump would not retract U.S. guarantees as long as they significantly ramped up their defense spending, reported The Financial Times.

To address Trump's demands, Rutte has put forward a plan for allies to dedicate 3.5% of their GDP to core military spending and an additional 1.5% to areas like cyber capabilities and infrastructure by 2035.

Why It Matters: The push for increased defense spending in Europe comes at a time when global defense budgets have reached unprecedented levels. According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), military expenditure rose by 9.4% to $2.72 trillion in 2024, marking the most significant annual increase since the Cold War.

This demand for increased defense spending has also led to diplomatic tensions, as seen in the recent cancellation of a key security summit between the U.S. and Japan. Tokyo canceled the meeting after the Trump administration raised its demand for Japan to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP, up from the previously requested 3%.

Despite the controversy, NATO is actively seeking partnerships with the private sector to develop emerging and disruptive technologies, such as AI systems, to maintain its technological dominance over its adversaries.

