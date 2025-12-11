The duPont Registry Group (DRG) reached a $1.5 billion valuation following a new capital raise, cementing its status as a “unicorn” in the luxury automotive sector.

The massive valuation highlights the company’s growth into a comprehensive digital luxury ecosystem. The new capital is expected to fuel further technological development, global expansion and the integration of its various platforms.

DRG plans to expand its operations in Miami and Nashville, Tennessee. It also expects to add new locations in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas.

Key Details of the Valuation & Raise

Valuation: $1.5 Billion

Event: New Capital Raise

, whose involvement was announced in late 2025 to accelerate the platform’s digital transformation. The capital will support the growth of DRG’s ecosystem, which encompasses buying, selling, auctioning and managing high-end assets.

"As we march toward our goal of reaching $1 billion in revenue in 2025, this new capital further strengthens our balance sheet and enables us to invest in strategic opportunities to further diversify our revenue base and drive margin expansion," said duPont CEO Antoine Tessier.

The Luxury Ecosystem Strategy

The $1.5 billion valuation validates Tessier’s vision of unifying the fragmented luxury car market under one roof. The ecosystem now includes:

duPont Registry: The core marketplace with over $25 billion in active luxury car listings.

duPont Registry Live: A newly launched online auction platform focused on high-end investment-grade vehicles with a “100% sell-through” curation model.

duPont Registry Garage: An AI-driven portfolio management tool that allows collectors to track the value, service history and provenance of their collections, similar to how one manages a stock portfolio.

Canossa Events & Cavallino: The group’s experiential arm, which organizes over 250 luxury rallies and concours events worldwide, including the prestigious Palm Beach Cavallino Classic.

Market Context

The raise comes as the U.S. luxury automotive market is booming. A recent study by DRG and Boston Consulting Group valued the current luxury auto market at $110 billion, projecting it to nearly double to $215 billion by 2035.

This massive addressable market has likely driven investor confidence in duPont Registry’s ability to capture a significant share of the transaction and services revenue.

