A federal judge on Sunday ruled against the Trump administration’s attempt to deploy California National Guard soldiers to Portland, Oregon.

Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment Plan

A press release from Governor Gavin Newsom‘s Office revealed that the court granted California’s request for a temporary restraining order.

This ruling effectively blocks any federalization, relocation, or deployment of National Guard members to Oregon from other states. The judge described the Trump Administration's actions as an unlawful attempt to "circumvent" her earlier decision prohibiting the federalization and deployment of Oregon National Guard members.

Newsom celebrated the ruling, stating, “The rule of law has prevailed – and California's National Guard will soon be heading home.” He emphasized that the ruling represented more than just a legal win—it was a triumph for American democracy itself.

The Governor also took to X to celebrate the victory early Monday, stating, “Trump's abuse of power won't stand.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “This fight isn't over, but today's rebuke of the President's illegal actions is a step in the right direction."

See Also: USA Rare Earth Stock Jumps On White House Talks — Will Trump Take A Stake?

Stephen Miller Slams Court Order

Meanwhile, Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, called the court order “egregious and thunderous” violation of constitutional order on X early Monday. He added that ICE facilities are federal property and that the president has “undisputed authority under both statute and the Constitution to deploy troops, stationed in any state.”

Newsom’s Previous Decision To Sue Trump

The California Governor had earlier declared that the state planned to sue the Trump Administration after the White House unlawfully attempted to send 300 California National Guard troops to Portland, calling the action a “breathtaking abuse of the law and power.”

This ruling comes on the heels of a temporary halt on President Trump’s plan to send 200 National Guard troops to Portland. This halt was ordered by U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut on Saturday, while a lawsuit over the decision was still being decided.

The lawsuit was filed by Oregon’s Democratic Attorney General Dan Rayfield after President Trump announced his plan to deploy troops to Portland to guard federal immigration facilities, which he described as being threatened by “domestic terrorists.”

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.