Trump Administration Illegally Slashed Over $1 Billion In NIH Grants Mostly Linked To DEI, Federal Judge Rules: Report

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration's decision to cancel more than $1 billion in research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was unlawful. The move, disproportionately impacting diversity-related studies, was challenged by states, academic institutions and civil rights organizations.

What Happened: On Monday, U.S. District Judge William Young ruled that the NIH had acted unlawfully, cancelling grants linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, according to a NBC report.

The judge said the cancellations were "void and illegal" and issued orders to immediately reinstate relevant grants for the plaintiffs involved in the case.

"You are bearing down on people of color because of their color," Young said during the proceedings. "The Constitution will not permit that." He went on to condemn the cuts as discriminatory toward racial minorities and the LGBTQ community.

Why It Matters: The NIH is the world's largest funder of biomedical research. Since President Donald Trump assumed office, it has terminated around 2,100 grants amounting to $9.5 billion and suspended another $2.6 billion in contracts.

Many of the canceled grants funded research on DEI programs, transgender healthcare, vaccine hesitancy, and COVID-19. The judge's decision will impact hundreds of grants, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the plaintiffs, including 16 states led by Massachusetts and the American Public Health Association.

While the court addressed only a section of the legal challenges, Judge Young hinted that he may issue broader orders as the case continues. The impact of the funding cuts has already led to hiring freezes, layoffs and halted research at universities around the country.

