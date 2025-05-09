David Souter, Reticent Yet Resolute Supreme Court Justice, Dies At 85

David H. Souter, a reserved yet quietly influential justice who defied expectations during his nearly two decades on the U.S. Supreme Court, died on Friday at the age of 85. His death was confirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court press office, which said he passed peacefully at his home in Weare, New Hampshire.

Nominated in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, Souter was initially expected to solidify the Court's conservative bloc. But once confirmed, he surprised many by emerging as a thoughtful moderate, often casting pivotal votes on key issues including abortion rights, affirmative action and civil liberties. His jurisprudence was marked not by ideology but by careful attention to precedent, process and principle.

Born Sept. 17, 1939, in Melrose, Massachusetts, and raised in rural New Hampshire, Souter graduated from Harvard College, studied at Magdalen College, Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School. After years in private practice, he rose through New Hampshire's legal ranks, serving as state attorney general and later on both the state's Superior Court and Supreme Court. In 1990, he joined the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit — a position he held for just months before his surprise Supreme Court nomination.

Though he arrived in Washington with little public profile, Souter quickly gained respect among his colleagues for his quiet integrity and intellectual independence. He often sided with the Court's liberal justices in high-profile cases, including the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed the core holding of Roe v. Wade.

Souter co-authored the plurality opinion with Justices Anthony Kennedy and Sandra Day O'Connor, defending what they called the Court's obligation to uphold constitutional protections even amid public controversy.

Despite his influence, Souter shunned the spotlight. He avoided interviews, disliked Washington social life, and never used email. He returned to New Hampshire almost every weekend, seeking solitude in the White Mountains and the familiar rhythm of a life unadorned by fame. "The day you see a camera come into my courtroom," he once quipped, "is the day I head for the hills."

He retired from the Court in 2009, just months after President Barack Obama's inauguration, and was succeeded by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. In retirement, Souter remained largely out of public view. He never married and had no children.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said of Justice Souter: "Justice David Souter served our Court with great distinction for nearly 20 years. He brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service. After retiring to his beloved New Hampshire in 2009, he continued to render significant service to our branch by sitting regularly on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit for more than a decade. He will be greatly missed."

