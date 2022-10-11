500M EV Chargers Will Be Globally Deployed By 2040, EV Industry Moving At Lightning Speed: Benzinga TV

On today's (Oct. 11) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Michael Farkas, Blink Charging founder, executive chairman and CEO, about how fast the EV trend was moving.

"It's moving incredibly fast, by 2040 we are looking to deploy 500 million EV chargers globally," said Farkas.

While addressing investor concerns about the need to raise capital, Farkas noted, "Our main focus is owning and operating as much of the equipment we deploy as possible which requires capital."

Photo: Stock Market Movers via Benzinga