Global Client Advisory Group Affiliate Files For $175 Million IPO, Targeting Crypto, Digital Security Ventures

A special purpose acquisition company connected to Global Client Advisory Group applied for a $175 million initial public offering with U.S. regulators, setting its sights on emerging technology sectors.

The SPAC, named Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I, aims to secure capital to pursue investment opportunities in the cryptocurrency, blockchain and data security industries, according to Crowdfund Insider.

The IPO, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, outlines plans to issue units that combine a Class A ordinary share with a half warrant, allowing future share purchases.

RTAC-I's strategy involves identifying high-growth U.S. companies in digital asset sectors and dual-use technologies.

The company intends to harness GCAG's experience across media, financial services, and technology to spot promising acquisition targets.

The SPAC is chaired by Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, and led by Eric Swider, a TMTG director.

Both executives previously played roles in steering the merger between TMTG and Digital World Acquisition Corp, which resulted in TMTG's listing on the NASDAQ as DJT.

Swider also heads Renatus Advisors and Rubidex, a data security firm, while Nunes oversees platforms under TMTG, such as Truth Social and its associated streaming and fintech arms.

The offering will be managed by Clear Street LLC as underwriter.

According to the filing, prospective investors can review the preliminary prospectus via the SEC's EDGAR system or contact Clear Street for details.

GCAG clarified that while the registration has been submitted, the IPO will only proceed following SEC approval.

The company also stated it would provide no additional updates unless necessary.

Photo: Illustration by eamesBo