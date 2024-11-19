NexBridge Brings Bitcoin Tech To US Treasury Bills: Tokenized Exposure, Anyone?

NexBridge unveiled USTBL on Wednesday, which it said is the first regulated public offering of tokenized U.S. Treasury exposure, leveraging Bitcoin's Liquid Network and Blockstream's AMP technology.

This launch, announced in El Salvador, sets a new precedent for blending blockchain innovation with the stability of government-backed securities.

The offering, capped initially at $30 million, simplifies access to U.S. Treasuries by tokenizing them on Bitcoin's infrastructure. Michele Crivelli, NexBridge's founder, hailed the development as a step toward "a globally accessible financial ecosystem" with compliance at its core.

Bitcoin's Liquid Network: The Backbone

Built on the Liquid Network, a Bitcoin layer-2 solution, USTBL addresses key challenges in traditional finance: accessibility and cost. By cutting out intermediaries like custodian banks and paying agents, NexBridge said it reduces investment barriers while maintaining Bitcoin's hallmark security and transparency.

The partnership with Blockstream, led by cryptographer Dr. Adam Back, adds technological heft, ensuring interoperability across jurisdictions. With USTBL's issuance, real-world assets on the Liquid Network are expected to surpass $2 billion, solidifying its place as a leader in blockchain-based financial products.

Read Also: Anthony Scaramucci Discloses Holding ‘A Lot Of’ Solana, Backs The ‘Ethereum Killer’ Network To Lead Tokenization Revolution

El Salvador: A Regulatory Pioneer

Operating under El Salvador's Digital Asset Law, USTBL is listed on Bitfinex Securities, which has become a hub for compliant digital assets.

Jesse Knutson, head of operations at Bitfinex Securities, called the launch "a merger of traditional security with digital asset efficiency."

Financial Inclusion At Its Core

NexBridge's mission to democratize finance shines through with USTBL, enabling investors from diverse backgrounds to access U.S. Treasuries without traditional roadblocks. CEO Nicolas Cane emphasized the need for blockchain standards:

"By building on Bitcoin's Liquid Network, we're creating a unified standard for seamless asset movement globally."

NexBridge's tokenized Treasury bills symbolize the convergence of blockchain and traditional finance, making waves in global capital markets.

Will others follow suit? The financial world is watching.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock.