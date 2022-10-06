Preview: Alopexx, Inc. Set To IPO Tomorrow

Alopexx, Inc. ALPX IPO will take place October, 07 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ALPX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 05, 2023.

About Alopexx, Inc.

Alopexx, Inc.is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immune therapeutics for the prevention, treatment and mitigation of bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections that express the antigenic target poly N-acetyl glucosamine.

