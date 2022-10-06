ñol

Preview: Alopexx, Inc. Set To IPO Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 10:25 AM | 1 min read

Alopexx, Inc. ALPX IPO will take place October, 07 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ALPX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 05, 2023.

About Alopexx, Inc.

Alopexx, Inc.is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immune therapeutics for the prevention, treatment and mitigation of bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections that express the antigenic target poly N-acetyl glucosamine.

