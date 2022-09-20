Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc JUNS IPO will take place September, 21 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker JUNS.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $5.00 and $7.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 20, 2023.
About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc
Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (the "Company") is a clinical stage research and development pharmaceutical company located in Jupiter, Florida. The Company incorporated in Delaware in January 2016
