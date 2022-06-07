ñol

Phoenix Motor Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read

PHOENIX MOTOR INC PEV IPO will take place June, 08 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker PEV.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $7.00 and $9.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 05, 2022.

About PHOENIX MOTOR INC

Phoenix Motor Inc., doing business as "Phoenix Motorcars" through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Phoenix Cars LLC, Phoenix Motorcars Leasing LLC, and EdisonFuture Motor, Inc., currently designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles ("EVs") and markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets

