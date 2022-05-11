Profrac Holding Corp To Start Trading Tomorrow

ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC IPO will take place May, 12 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker PFHC.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $21.00 and $24.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 08, 2022.
About ProFrac Holding Corp
ProFrac Holding Corp is a growth-oriented, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the E&P of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources
