Profrac Holding Corp To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 10:01 AM | 1 min read

ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC IPO will take place May, 12 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker PFHC.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $21.00 and $24.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 08, 2022.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About ProFrac Holding Corp

ProFrac Holding Corp is a growth-oriented, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the E&P of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

