Wytec International, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 10:16 AM | 1 min read

Wytec International, Inc WYTC IPO will take place May, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker WYTC.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $4.25 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 07, 2022.

About Wytec International, Inc

Wytec International, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("Wytec," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), is a designer and developer of small cell technology and wide area networks designed to support 5G cell phone network coverage deployments across the United States

