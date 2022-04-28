Edible Garden Ag Incorporated To Start Trading Tomorrow
EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:EDBL) IPO will take place April, 29 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker EDBL.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $6.00 and $8.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on October 26, 2022.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED
Edible Garden is a next generation CEA farming company. We use traditional agricultural growing techniques together with technology to grow fresh, organic food, sustainably and safely while improving traceability
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-IPOPreviewIPOs