Je Cleantech Holdings Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) IPO will take place April, 22 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker JCSE.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $4.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on October 19, 2022.

About JE Cleantech Holdings Limited

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is an industry leader in the cleaning systems and provision of centralized dishwashing services and in the design, development and manufacturing of precision cleaning systems.

