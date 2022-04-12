Preview: Excelerate Energy, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow
Excelerate Energy, Inc (NYSE:EE) IPO will take place April, 13 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker EE.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $21.00 and $24.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on October 10, 2022.
About Excelerate Energy, Inc
Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner, more affordable and reliable energy by delivering regasified natural gas, benefitting hundreds of millions of people around the world
