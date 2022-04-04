Preview: Lytus Technologies Holdings Ptv. Ltd. Set To IPO Tomorrow

LYTUS TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PTV. LTD. (NASDAQ:LYT) IPO will take place April, 05 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LYT.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.75 and $6.75 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on October 02, 2022.

About LYTUS TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PTV. LTD.

LYTUS TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PTV. LTD. are a growing platform services company primarily providing content streaming/telecasting services with over 8 million active users located all across India.1 Our scope of business also covers telemedicine services with local assistance through local Health Centers. Through our platform, our customers are well connected via customer premises equipment ("CPE") devices/set top boxes ("STBs) and have access to multi-dimensional services including telemedicine service.

