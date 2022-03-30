Rail Vision Ltd IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) IPO will take place March, 31 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker RVSN.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.13 and $5.87 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on September 27, 2022.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Rail Vision Ltd

Rail Vision Ltd is a development stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.