Rail Vision Ltd IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know
Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) IPO will take place March, 31 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker RVSN.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.13 and $5.87 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on September 27, 2022.
About Rail Vision Ltd
Rail Vision Ltd is a development stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market
