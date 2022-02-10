Cariloha, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Cariloha, Inc (NASDAQ:ALOHA) IPO will take place February, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ALOHA.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $12.00 and $14.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 10, 2022.

About Cariloha, Inc

Cariloha, Inc is an omni-channel brand focused on soft and sustainable bedding, clothing and bath goods made of eco-friendly viscose-from-bamboo, or Bamboo, one of the most renewable and sustainable resources on the planet

