Cariloha, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know
Cariloha, Inc (NASDAQ:ALOHA) IPO will take place February, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ALOHA.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $12.00 and $14.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 10, 2022.
About Cariloha, Inc
Cariloha, Inc is an omni-channel brand focused on soft and sustainable bedding, clothing and bath goods made of eco-friendly viscose-from-bamboo, or Bamboo, one of the most renewable and sustainable resources on the planet
