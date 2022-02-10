 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 10:08am   Comments
Share:
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC (NASDAQ:DRCT) IPO will take place February, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker DRCT.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $5.50 and $7.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 10, 2022.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc is an end-to-end, full-service programmatic advertising platform primarily focused on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DRCT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
78 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Direct Digital Holdings To Start Trading Tomorrow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IPOPreviewIPOs