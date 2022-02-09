Heartcore Enterprises, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR) IPO will take place February, 10 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker HTCR.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 09, 2022.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc is a leading software development company based in Tokyo, Japan. We provide software through two business units. The first business unit includes a customer experience management business that has been in existence for 12 years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.