 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Heartcore Enterprises, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 10:18am   Comments
Share:
Heartcore Enterprises, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ:HTCR) IPO will take place February, 10 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker HTCR.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 09, 2022.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc is a leading software development company based in Tokyo, Japan. We provide software through two business units. The first business unit includes a customer experience management business that has been in existence for 12 years

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HTCR)

Here's How HeartCore Enterprises, Inc Has Performed Since Its IPO
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher As Dow Rises Over 100 Points
23 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IPOPreviewIPOs