TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) LIMITED To Start Trading Tomorrow

TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (NASDAQ:TCBP) IPO will take place January, 28 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker TCBP.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $7.00 and $9.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on July 27, 2022.

About TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a cell-based product pipeline capable of treating a variety of disorders including cancer and infectious disease.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.