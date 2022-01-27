TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) LIMITED To Start Trading Tomorrow
TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (NASDAQ:TCBP) IPO will take place January, 28 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker TCBP.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $7.00 and $9.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on July 27, 2022.
About TC BIOPHARM (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a cell-based product pipeline capable of treating a variety of disorders including cancer and infectious disease.
