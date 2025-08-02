Bill Gates Highlights Ugandan Nurse Climbing 1000-Foot Ladders To Deliver Vaccines

Bill Gates has highlighted the story of a Ugandan nurse, Agnes Nambozo, who is scaling 1000-foot ladders to vaccinate children in remote mountainous regions.

This is part of a larger effort to combat childhood mortality in Uganda, a country that has made significant strides in reducing child deaths through vaccination.

What Happened: Nambozo, based in Buluganya, Uganda, is undertaking an extraordinary daily journey to reach remote communities and vaccinate children. Her daily routine includes climbing a nearly 1000-foot ladder, a journey that takes her over four hours each way, as per Gates’ blog on Wednesday.

Despite the risks involved, Agnes is committed to her mission of vaccinating children in these hard-to-reach areas. Her efforts are part of a broader initiative that has seen a significant reduction in childhood mortality in Uganda over the last 25 years, largely attributed to vaccines and vaccinators like Agnes.

Agnes’ work has become even more challenging due to recent funding cuts that have led to the loss of her colleagues at the health clinic in Buluganya. Despite these setbacks, Agnes remains determined to continue her work and is currently pursuing a nursing degree to further enhance her skills and impact.

Why It Matters: Bill Gates has been a vocal advocate for increased health and development efforts in Africa, especially in the face of funding cuts. He has warned that these cuts could lead to a rise in child mortality, a concern that is being addressed by healthcare workers like Agnes.

Despite the challenges, Agnes’ unwavering commitment to her community exemplifies the impact of local healthcare workers and the critical role they play in providing essential care, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

Agnes’ story also highlights the importance of investing in healthcare workers and the need for continued support to ensure that they can carry out their vital work effectively.

