Trump's UAE Deal Lands $4 Billion Aluminum Hub In Oklahoma

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has announced a plan to build a $4 billion primary aluminum plant in Oklahoma. The project is part of the investment commitments from the United Arab Emirates brokered by President Donald Trump during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum 2025.

The Oklahoma facility will be the first new primary aluminum production plant in the United States since 1980. Once operational by the end of the decade, the site will produce up to 600,000 tons of primary aluminum annually, nearly doubling the nation's current capacity. Construction should begin by the end of 2026, pending the feasibility study results and the finalization of power supply and state incentives.

"This is an important moment for EGA, and for the economic relationship between the United States and the United Arab Emirates," said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium. "The United States has been an important market for EGA for several decades, and we know there is strong demand for our high-quality metal ‘made in America.'"

EGA has signed an exclusive land option agreement for a location near Tulsa, within the Tulsa Port of Inola industrial park. The port’s direct access to the Mississippi River system offers logistical advantages for bulk materials handling. The company is currently negotiating with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and state officials to secure long-term power arrangements and investment support.

The project is projected to create 4,000 construction jobs at its peak and up to 1,000 permanent on-site jobs once operational. In addition, EGA expects the facility to stimulate development across the local aluminum manufacturing supply chain.

"We want more goods to be manufactured in Oklahoma and EGA is the perfect partner," Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt said.

"EGA's new plant will be the heart of a broader hub for strategic industry in Oklahoma, creating jobs and opportunity for Oklahomans as well as enhancing economic resilience and national security for all Americans," he added.

The aluminum plant will be EGA's second major site in the US. In 2024, it acquired an 80% stake in Minnesota's Spectro Alloys Corp, which is working on expanding the recycling capacity from 110,000 to 165,000 tons.

Aluminum demand is forecasted to grow at over 12% per year according to Coherent Market Insights, due to its role in electric vehicles, aerospace, construction, and defense. Thus, EGA's investment will strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign imports.

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.