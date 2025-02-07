UN Warns About Escalating Conflict In DR Congo As Rebels Seize Mining Center

The United Nations issued a warning about the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with fears that the violence could spread across the region.

What Happened: Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, addressed the Human Rights Council, calling for immediate action to prevent further bloodshed.

"If nothing is done, the worst may be yet to come, for the people of the eastern DRC, but also beyond the country's borders," he said at an emergency meeting in Geneva.

Violence escalated when the Rwandan-backed March 23 Movement (M23) rebels seized control of Goma, a key mining city in eastern Congo. The UN estimates that since Jan. 26, nearly 3,000 people have been killed and almost 2,900 injured in clashes between M23 and government forces, as reported by ABC News. Despite international warnings, the rebels continued to advance, raising the risk that conflict would destabilize a mineral-rich North Kivu province.

The UN has called for increased global pressure on Rwanda to cease its military and logistical support for the M23 rebels. Congolese officials have accused Rwanda of destabilizing the region for economic gain, particularly to exploit its vast mineral resources.

Why It Matters: "It is urgent to exert international pressure so that Rwanda ceases its support of the armed groups and withdraws from the Congolese territory as soon as possible," DRC Minister of Communication Patrick Muyaya said per AP News.

Rwanda has dismissed these allegations, claiming it faces an imminent threat from Congo. Rwandan ambassador to the UN, James Ngango, argued that DRC was stockpiling weapons near the border for an attack.

“What is clear, however, is the imminent threat the current situation poses to Rwanda,” he stated.

The DRC produces around 70% of the world's cobalt, a critical component in lithium-ion batteries. Illegal mining, smuggling, and corruption plagues the industry. Artisanal mining, which employs an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 people, often operates outside state control, with armed groups and criminal networks profiting from the illicit trade.

In December, the DRC government filed a formal complaint against Apple, accusing the tech company of laundering minerals from conflict zones, covering up war crimes, handling stolen goods, and misleading consumers about its supply chain practices.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged both sides to halt the violence and seek a diplomatic resolution to the situation.

"It is time for mediation. It is time to end this crisis. It is time for peace," Guterres said. He also announced plans to travel to Addis Ababa to attend an African Union summit focused on the crisis.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock