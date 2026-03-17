GameStop Declares PS3, Xbox 360 Retro Consoles And Launches A Trade-In Deal— A Bet That Nostalgia Can Fill Empty Stores?

GameStop is encouraging customers to trade in their Wii U, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, or any older consoles, games, or accessories by offering an additional 10% trade-in credit until March 31. The company is also accepting trade-ins of defective retro consoles.

The company jokingly mentioned that the decision was based on “careful analysis of multiple indicators,” such as the presence of component cables, the absence of Fortnite, and the fact that these consoles were launched when George W. Bush was president.

Despite their new “retro” status, GameStop assures customers that these systems are still trendy and owning one does not make you “old.”

Mixed Q3 Results, Stores Closures

GameStop has been struggling with its operations. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $821 million, missing analyst estimates of $987.3 million, but adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share beat the $0.20 estimate. Year-over-year, revenue fell 4.5%, with declines in hardware and software, while collectibles sales rose significantly.

In 2025, GameStop focused on cutting costs by closing stores, shutting 590 locations in the U.S., with nearly 500 more reportedly slated for closure. Challenges include declining foot traffic, rising store operating costs, and weaker consumer spending, compounded by the industry shift from physical games to digital downloads and streaming.

GameStop Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, GameStop shares climbed 12.90%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Monday, it edged 0.04% higher at $23.28.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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