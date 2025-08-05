FDA Sounds Alarm On Nationwide Butter Recall: Upgrades Risk Over Allergen Warning

The Food and Drug Administration has heightened concerns over a nationwide butter recall, escalating the risk level after discovering the presence of an undeclared major allergen.

FDA Upgrades Butter Recall To Class II After Allergen Discovery

The FDA upgraded its recall classification to Class II for 64,800 pounds of NH European Style Butter Blend, produced by Bunge North America Inc., after discovering that the product contains milk, a major food allergen not listed on the label, as reported by The Hill.

According to a July 14 report, the affected butter was shipped to 12 locations in the United States and one in the Dominican Republic, with over 1,800 cases involved. Consumers can identify the product by the lot code 5064036503.

The FDA defines a Class II recall as “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Milk Allergen Triggers Nationwide Butter Recall Concerns

Milk is one of nine major food allergens recognized under U.S. law, along with eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, and sesame. Federal food safety regulations require that these allergens be clearly labeled on food packaging to prevent health risks for individuals with allergies.

FDA Expands Surprise Inspections At Foreign Food And Drug Plants

Earlier in May, the FDA announced plans to expand unannounced inspections of foreign manufacturing facilities that produce food, medicine, and medical products for U.S. consumers. The move builds on a pilot program in India and China and aims to eliminate the double standard between foreign and domestic manufacturers.

FDA Commissioner Martin Makary emphasized that foreign companies should no longer receive prior notice before inspections. The agency also pledged to tighten ethics rules, prohibiting inspectors from accepting travel perks from companies under review.

FDA, HHS Move To Ban Petroleum-Based Food Dyes Over Health Risks

In April, the U.S. government is moving to ban petroleum-based artificial food dyes as part of a broader health initiative led by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Under the “Make America Healthy Again” plan, the FDA and HHS have introduced a roadmap to transition the food industry toward plant-based colorings.

Two synthetic dyes—Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B—will soon lose FDA approval. Kennedy called these dyes "poisonous compounds" that threaten children’s health and offer no nutritional value.

