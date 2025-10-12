US President Donald trump meet Juventus will play Emirati club Al-Ain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Washington's Audi Field later in the day
October 12, 2025 5:15 AM 1 min read

Trump Appoints Dan Scavino To Lead White House Personnel Office, Replacing Sergio Gor

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
President Donald Trump announced that Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino will also lead the White House Presidential Personnel Office while keeping his current duties.

Dual Role Expansion

Scavino will handle selection and appointment processes for federal government positions.

Leadership Transition

Sergio Gor, the former head of the personnel office, will now serve as U.S. ambassador to India, with Trump praising him for having “done a wonderful job in that position.”

