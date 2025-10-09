Gap Collaborates With Google Cloud To Enhance Retail AI

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) has disclosed a multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to advance its human-centered, digitally driven technology strategy.

The partnership will provide Gap with a unified, AI-powered platform that utilizes Google Cloud technologies, including Gemini, Vertex AI and BigQuery.

This will help in enhancing innovation and efficiency in product creation, customer experience, and employee enablement.

The collaboration will leverage AI to help reimagine retail experiences across Gap's iconic brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta.

In particular, Gap is using AI to speed up product design, planning, and pricing, improving efficiency across the product-to-market journey.

AI is also expected to enhance customer experiences with personalized shopping, smarter recommendations, and improved marketing. Additionally, Gap is using AI for better ad optimization and omnichannel campaigns.

Sven Gerjets, chief technology officer at Gap Inc commented. “We believe this partnership gives us the expertise and speed to bring AI to life across our business, empowering teams, sparking creativity, and delivering for customers faster and with greater personalization than ever.”

Price Action: GAP shares are up 0.53% at $20.80 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock