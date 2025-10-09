Benzinga and Stakeholder Labs Launch Marketopolis, A Video Podcast Connecting Public Company Execs With Next-Gen Investors

Marketopolis: CEOs On Modern Markets, Retail Investors And The Future Of Corporate Storytelling

Benzinga, a leading financial media and data company, and Stakeholder Labs, a startup helping public companies activate retail investors and drive market awareness, are teaming up to launch Marketopolis. The new series gives everyday investors and business enthusiasts a front-row seat to how CEOs actually think about modern markets, retail investors, and communicating in the digital age.

"Retail investors today are looking for unfiltered insight and are more engaged within their circle," said Jody Rones, Chief Revenue Officer of Benzinga. "By partnering with Stakeholder Labs, we're creating content for the people behind public companies to speak directly to the individual investor."

Powered by SoFi, the launch of Marketopolis reflects a growing movement: the convergence of company storytelling and financial markets engagement. Shows like Marketopolis are designed to bridge the gap between C-suite leadership and everyday investors. Across episodes, themes of transparency, long-term value creation, retail investor influence and the role of social platforms in shaping public company narratives emerge consistently.

"This isn't your typical one-on-one interview," said Matt Joanou, CEO and Co-Founder of Stakeholder Labs. "It's a conversation that reveals how senior leadership thinks about their shareholders, capital markets, and growth. Each episode gives retail investors a seat at the institutional table."



The first four episodes, presented in partnership with SoFi will feature Grindr ($GRND) CEO George Arison, Lovesac ($LOVE) CEO Shawn Nelson, The Arena Group ($AREN) CEO Paul Edmondson and Bark ($BARK) CEO Matt Meeker. Episodes premiere weekly beginning Wednesday, October 8, 2025, across X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Benzinga.com and podcast platforms.

Taking It To The Next Level

Marketopolis goes beyond quarterly results to reveal how CEOs think about their roles and approach communicating with the market. Each conversation explores their personal relationship with money and investing — including how they track their own stock. The show also uncovers the philosophies that shape leadership and the journeys that led them to the corner office. The result is candid insight for retail investors who want the kind of perspective usually reserved for Wall Street institutions. It's part business strategy, part personal philosophy and part deep dive into business leadership.

"Marketopolis is about more than just the numbers," added Joanou, who also serves as host of the show. "It's about the people, the strategies and the stories behind the companies we invest in and buy from every day. Our partnership with Benzinga ensures these conversations reach the broad and growing audience of investors hungry for authentic, actionable insights."

Filling An Unmet Need

The show is designed for retail investors who want direct and unfiltered access to decision makers. It also provides executives, communications professionals, and investor relations teams with fresh ideas on next-gen approaches to financial communications. In addition, each interview speaks to aspiring leaders early in their careers, offering a realistic look at what it takes to run a public company or take a business public.

Benzinga's distribution will extend the show's reach to millions of investors worldwide. As a leading source for financial news and data, Benzinga connects with both retail and institutional audiences. By hosting Marketopolis across its channels, the company ensures these conversations meet investors where they already consume market-moving information, combining trusted financial coverage with authentic leadership insights.

"Partnering with Stakeholder Labs to launch Marketopolis is a natural extension of our mission to make markets more accessible and engaging," said Rones. "Retail investors today care not just about quarterly performance but also the story, strategy, and values behind the companies they support. Marketopolis brings that world to life, blending storytelling with substance and offering our audience a rare opportunity to hear directly from leaders about the human and strategic side of running a company."

Head over to YouTube to check out Marketopolis now!

