Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Placed On Leave After Viral Coldplay Concert Video

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has been placed on leave following a controversial video that surfaced during a Coldplay concert. The video, which seemed to show Byron embracing the company’s HR head, has sparked an online frenzy.

What Happened: According to the Business Insider report, Byron, the CEO of the tech company, has been put on leave after a video from a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium, near Boston, appeared to show him embracing the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot. The video went viral, attracting millions of views and numerous memes.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” Astronomer stated on X.

See Also: Bitcoin Stuck Below $118,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Gains – Benzinga

Astronomer, in a statement, confirmed Byron’s leave and named Pete DeJoy, the co-founder and chief product officer, as the interim CEO. The company also announced an investigation into the incident.

Why It Matters: The incident has caused a stir in the tech industry, raising questions about the conduct of senior executives and the impact of their actions on company culture. The decision to place Byron on leave reflects the seriousness with which Astronomer is addressing the situation.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com