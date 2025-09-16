Webtoon Entertainment Expands Disney Deal, Analyst Calls It A 'Significant Step-Up In Scale'

Webtoon Entertainment Inc WBTN announced a major expansion of its partnership with Walt Disney Co DIS.

This is a "strategic win" that should solidify Webtoon's position as a "global leader in digital comics," according to JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth.

Anmuth maintains a Neutral rating, while raising the price target from $14 to $22.

Under the expanded partnership, the company will build and operate a new digital comics platform that will bring more than 35,000 comics from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios under one service, Anmuth said in the note.

The platform will also feature select Webtoon Originals, which expands the company's reach to Disney+ and Marvel Unlimited audiences, he added.

"The announcement signals a significant step-up in scale [and] ambition," as it has Disney making a 2% equity investment, pending final approvals, the analyst stated.

"We believe the partnership expansion [and] equity investment are strong endorsements of WBTN's product, tech, and global leadership in the webcomic segment," he further wrote.

Price Action: Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment had risen by 29.08% to $19.31 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

