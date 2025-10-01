Trump Announces $500 Million Tentative 'Deal' With Harvard To End Bitter Feud: 'Their Sins Are Forgiven'

President Donald Trump has revealed that his administration has reached a preliminary agreement with Harvard University, potentially bringing an end to the long-standing conflict between the two parties.

Trump Announces Potential Deal with Harvard, Pending Finalization

Trump announced the potential deal on Tuesday. The agreement, which is yet to be finalized, could see Harvard paying a sum of $500 million, establishing trade schools, and providing education on artificial intelligence, among other actions, reported Politico.

“We reached a deal with Harvard today,” Trump said, adding that Education Secretary Linda McMahon is finalizing the last details. The President also hinted that the deal could absolve Harvard of its past actions.

"And then their sins are forgiven," stated Trump.

If the deal goes through, it could mark the end of a tumultuous period for Harvard, during which its finances, enrollment, and business practices were threatened by the Trump administration. Other Ivy League schools, including Brown University and Columbia University, have already made deals with the administration to restore their funding.

US May Claim Share of University Profits from Patents

The potential deal with Harvard comes after a series of confrontations between the Trump administration and the university. In May, the administration cut an additional $450 million in federal grants to Harvard, following an initial $2.2 billion freeze in April. This move was in response to Harvard’s resistance to administration demands over academic policies.

However, a federal judge later overturned the $2.2 billion freeze, restoring the funding and handing the school a significant legal victory. The potential deal with the Trump administration could now bring an end to the ongoing financial strain on Harvard.

In September, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that the government might seek a share of the profits from patents developed at universities with federal funding, including Harvard. This proposal, if implemented, could further impact the university’s financial situation.

