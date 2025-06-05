Trump Administration Says Columbia University Violated Federal Law, Threatens Accreditation Over 'Failure To Protect' Jewish Students During Campus Protests

In its latest move against a major U.S. university, the Trump administration said Columbia University has fallen short of required accreditation standards.

What Happened: On Wednesday, the Education Department formally notified the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that Columbia University violated federal anti-discrimination laws.

According to a statement from Education Secretary Linda McMahon, "Columbia University's leadership acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students on its campus. This is not only immoral, but also unlawful."

This announcement comes after a joint investigation by the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services, which concluded in May that Columbia displayed "failed to meaningfully protect Jewish students against severe and pervasive harassment on Columbia's campus and consequently denied these students' equal access to educational opportunities to which they are entitled under the law."

The investigation was launched amid pro-Palestinian demonstrations sparked by Israel's attacks on Gaza, which Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and leading genocide scholars have identified as a genocide.

Why It Matters: A university's ability to access federal funding and maintain academic credibility is dependent on its accreditation status.

A loss of accreditation would risk student eligibility for financial aid programs like Pell Grants and federal loans, which many rely on to afford higher education.

The administration's move against Columbia comes when tensions with Harvard University are ongoing. In April, the administration announced it would suspend $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard University after the school declined to eliminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and proposed vetting international students for ideological beliefs as per their directives.

In May, another $450 million in federal grants was withdrawn. The administration also revoked the university's ability to enroll international students, which was blocked by a federal judge. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation suspending international visas for incoming students at the university.

