Earnings This Week: Heavyweights Tesla And Google

This week, we're staring down the barrel of a high-stakes earnings stretch across tech, defense, EVs, and AI. While we won't break down every report, here's a structured look at the most important names and the themes we're watching… especially around semiconductors, enterprise software, and energy.
MONDAY: SEMIS START ROLLING
Before Open:
- Verizon (VZ) and Domino's Pizza (DPZ) kick off the week… important bellwethers for telecom and consumer spending.
After Close:
- NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) steps up as our first major semi name this week. It's a $70B+ company with expectations of $3.0B in revenue and $2.51 EPS this quarter. NXP is heavily tied to the automotive chip space, so pay attention to any read-through on EV and IoT momentum.
TUESDAY: DEFENSE, DRINKS, AND CHIPS
Before Open:
- Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTX) report, giving us insight into defense spending amid rising geopolitical tension.
- Coca-Cola (KO) returns with updates on global consumption trends. Strong international sales are expected to continue as FX headwinds ease.
- General Motors (GM) also reports. Watch for EV margins and unit volume guidance, especially in North America.
After Close:
- Texas Instruments (TXN) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) lead the way.
- Enphase is especially noteworthy… after significant policy rollback in California and the Southwest, the company's solar hardware segment has been under pressure. This is a litmus test for residential solar.
- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), the robotic surgery pioneer, is expected to show double-digit YoY growth with strong international procedure expansion.
- SAP rounds out the day with enterprise software performance, a key read-through for demand in Europe.
WEDNESDAY: THE MAIN EVENT
Before Open:
- NextEra Energy (NEE) and GE Vernova (GEV) both report… major players in the nuclear and renewable energy push.
- AT&T (T) and Fiserv (FI) will give a pulse on telecom infrastructure and payment platforms.
After Close: This is the moment everyone's watching:
- Tesla (TSLA) returns to the spotlight as a $1T company again. Analysts expect mixed results… high volumes but margin pressure as the EV price war continues. AI and FSD updates could move the stock.
- Alphabet (GOOGL) reports alongside. Core search growth is expected to stabilize near 10% YoY, but eyes will be on YouTube monetization, Gemini updates, and cloud growth.
- IBM delivers after close… less of a market mover, but useful for legacy enterprise demand.
- ServiceNow (NOW) is a big one. This $150B+ software leader is expected to show AI ACV growth >60% YoY and continued Pro Plus adoption. Execution here matters.
THURSDAY: DIVERSE DATA POINTS
Before Open:
- Blackstone (BX) reports, key for understanding real estate trends, credit, and alternative asset flows.
- American Airlines (AAL) and Nasdaq (NDAQ) – add airline and exchange insights.
- Honeywell (HON) speaks to industrial automation and smart infrastructure… watch their guidance closely.
After Close:
- Intel (INTC) is the big headline. Expectations are modest, but with Gaudi 3 ramping and foundry commentary on deck, this will shape semi sentiment.
- Deckers Outdoor (DECK) closes the day. Expect strength from HOKA and margin expansion commentary.
FRIDAY: WRAPPING IT UP
Before Open:
- HCA Healthcare (HCA) delivers healthcare insights as elective procedure volumes recover and wage pressures ease.
This week will be packed… and next week brings even more mega-cap earnings. Stay tuned. We'll be tracking surprises, revisions, and market reactions in real-time.
