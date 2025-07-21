Earnings This Week: Heavyweights Tesla And Google

Here’s our take on it…

This week, we're staring down the barrel of a high-stakes earnings stretch across tech, defense, EVs, and AI. While we won't break down every report, here's a structured look at the most important names and the themes we're watching… especially around semiconductors, enterprise software, and energy.

MONDAY: SEMIS START ROLLING

Before Open:

Verizon (VZ) and Domino's Pizza (DPZ) kick off the week… important bellwethers for telecom and consumer spending.

After Close:

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) steps up as our first major semi name this week. It's a $70B+ company with expectations of $3.0B in revenue and $2.51 EPS this quarter. NXP is heavily tied to the automotive chip space, so pay attention to any read-through on EV and IoT momentum.

TUESDAY: DEFENSE, DRINKS, AND CHIPS

Before Open:

Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTX) report, giving us insight into defense spending amid rising geopolitical tension.

Coca-Cola (KO) returns with updates on global consumption trends. Strong international sales are expected to continue as FX headwinds ease.

General Motors (GM) also reports. Watch for EV margins and unit volume guidance, especially in North America.

After Close:

Texas Instruments (TXN) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) lead the way. Enphase is especially noteworthy… after significant policy rollback in California and the Southwest, the company's solar hardware segment has been under pressure. This is a litmus test for residential solar.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), the robotic surgery pioneer, is expected to show double-digit YoY growth with strong international procedure expansion.

with strong international procedure expansion. SAP rounds out the day with enterprise software performance, a key read-through for demand in Europe.

WEDNESDAY: THE MAIN EVENT

Before Open:

NextEra Energy (NEE) and GE Vernova (GEV) both report… major players in the nuclear and renewable energy push.

AT&T (T) and Fiserv (FI) will give a pulse on telecom infrastructure and payment platforms.

After Close: This is the moment everyone's watching:

Tesla (TSLA) returns to the spotlight as a $1T company again. Analysts expect mixed results… high volumes but margin pressure as the EV price war continues. AI and FSD updates could move the stock.

again. Analysts expect mixed results… high volumes but margin pressure as the EV price war continues. AI and FSD updates could move the stock. Alphabet (GOOGL) reports alongside. Core search growth is expected to stabilize near 10% YoY, but eyes will be on YouTube monetization, Gemini updates, and cloud growth.

IBM delivers after close… less of a market mover, but useful for legacy enterprise demand.

ServiceNow (NOW) is a big one. This $150B+ software leader is expected to show AI ACV growth >60% YoY and continued Pro Plus adoption. Execution here matters.

THURSDAY: DIVERSE DATA POINTS

Before Open:

Blackstone (BX) reports, key for understanding real estate trends, credit, and alternative asset flows.

American Airlines (AAL) and Nasdaq (NDAQ) – add airline and exchange insights.

Honeywell (HON) speaks to industrial automation and smart infrastructure… watch their guidance closely.

After Close:

Intel (INTC) is the big headline. Expectations are modest, but with Gaudi 3 ramping and foundry commentary on deck, this will shape semi sentiment.

and foundry commentary on deck, this will shape semi sentiment. Deckers Outdoor (DECK) closes the day. Expect strength from HOKA and margin expansion commentary.

FRIDAY: WRAPPING IT UP

Before Open:

HCA Healthcare (HCA) delivers healthcare insights as elective procedure volumes recover and wage pressures ease.

This week will be packed… and next week brings even more mega-cap earnings. Stay tuned. We'll be tracking surprises, revisions, and market reactions in real-time.

