ASP Isotopes Stock Is On The Move Today: What's Pushing Shares Higher?

ASP Isotopes Inc. ASPI shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon after the company posted year-over-year growth in its first-quarter 2025 financial results and received a favorable analyst update.

What To Know: The advanced materials company reported first-quarter revenue of $1.10 million, up from $840,000 in the same period last year. ASP Isotopes reported a first-quarter loss of 12 cents per share, improved from a loss of 16 cents per share in the prior year’s quarter.

Gross profit also rose to $326,840 from $278,870 a year ago. The company's operating expenses increased to $8.28 million, up from $6.09 million, with notable spending in research and development and general administrative costs.

Following the company’s quarterly results, Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas maintained ASP Isotopes with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $8.50 to $11.

The news comes after ASP Isotopes shares surged after the company announced loan and supply agreements with Bill Gates-backed TerraPower related to the construction of a new uranium enrichment facility capable of producing High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU).

The rally was short-lived, however, with shares reversing course after the company announced an agreement related to the potential acquisition of Renergen. Despite elevated volatility to start the week, ASP Isotopes shares are bouncing back on Wednesday and are up about 18% over the past five trading sessions.

ASPI Price Action: ASP Isotopes shares were up 10.8% at $7.75 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

