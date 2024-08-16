Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp CI&T Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

CI&T Inc. CINT is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Aug. 16, 2024.

Analysts expect the Campinas, Brazil-based company to report quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share, down from 9 cents per share in the year-ago period. CI&T is expected to report quarterly revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to $113.59 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 22, CI&T reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

CI&T shares gained 1.1% to close at $6.75 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $4.25 to $6 on July 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating a price target of $5 on May 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $6 on May 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Considering buying CINT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: