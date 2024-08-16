Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp CI&T Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 16, 2024 12:49 AM | 1 min read |

CI&T Inc. CINT is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Aug. 16, 2024.

Analysts expect the Campinas, Brazil-based company to report quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share, down from 9 cents per share in the year-ago period. CI&T is expected to report quarterly revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to $113.59 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 22, CI&T reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

CI&T shares gained 1.1% to close at $6.75 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

