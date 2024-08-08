EchoStar Gears Up For Q2 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

EchoStar Corporation SATS is expected to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Aug. 9.

Analysts expect the Englewood, Colorado-based company to report a quarterly loss at 25 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 13 cents per share. EchoStar is projected to report quarterly revenue of $3.98 billion, compared to $452.2 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 8, EchoStar posted worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

EchoStar shares gained 3.2% to close at $20.08 on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $14.25 to $14 on April 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $18 to $12 on March 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $11 to $14 on March 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $25 to $17 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

