Norfolk Southern Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC is expected to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 26, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $3.42 per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $3.08 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $3.24 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Norfolk Southern, during October, reported downbeat earnings for the third quarter. The company reported a third-quarter FY23 railway operating revenue decline of 11% year-over-year to $2.97 billion, beating the consensus of $2.95 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.65, below the consensus of $2.69.

Norfolk Southern shares gained 0.3% to close at $237.85 on Thursday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $238 to $237 on Jan. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $204 to $248 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock and cut price target from $255 to $230 on Oct. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $235 to $225 on Oct. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $245 to $220 on Oct. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

