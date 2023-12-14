Lennar Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Lennar Corporation LEN is projected to release financial results for the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, 2023, after the closing bell on Dec. 14, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $4.55 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $10.22 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $10.17 billion in the year-earlier period, according to Benzinga Pro.

Lennar, during September, reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Lennar shares fell 0.4% to close at $139.96 on Wednesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $132 to $165 on Dec. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $123 to $130 on Nov. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $136 to $135 on Sept. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $139 on Sept. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

UBS analyst John Lovallo maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $150 to $159 on Sept. 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

