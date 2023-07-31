AerCap Likely To Post Higher Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

AerCap Holdings N.V. AER is expected to report its second-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on July 31, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $1.91 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.82 billion.

AerCap shares rose 3.1% to close at $65.85 on Friday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Jamie Baker maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $74 to $77 on June 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

