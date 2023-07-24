Here's How Much $100 Invested In KLA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

KLA KLAC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.31%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion.

Buying $100 In KLAC: If an investor had bought $100 of KLAC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,269.22 today based on a price of $460.98 for KLAC at the time of writing.

KLA's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.