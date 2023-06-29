Reunion Neuroscience: Q4 Earnings Insights

Reunion Neuroscience REUN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reunion Neuroscience missed estimated earnings by 41.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.