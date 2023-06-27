Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kroger Stock In The Last 20 Years

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.81%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,541.47 today based on a price of $46.77 for KR at the time of writing.

Kroger's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

