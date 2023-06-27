Transphorm: Q4 Earnings Insights

Transphorm TGAN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Transphorm missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $1.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Transphorm's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.10 -0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.09 -0.08 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 4.40M 3.60M 5.25M 4.92M Revenue Actual 4.49M 3.67M 5.16M 4.93M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Transphorm management provided guidance for Q1 2024, expecting earnings between $-0.13 and $-0.1 per share.

