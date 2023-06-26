Here's How Much $100 Invested In Franco-Nevada 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Franco-Nevada FNV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.68%. Currently, Franco-Nevada has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion.

Buying $100 In FNV: If an investor had bought $100 of FNV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $383.64 today based on a price of $139.26 for FNV at the time of writing.

Franco-Nevada's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.