Smith & Wesson Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands beat estimated earnings by 18.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was down $36.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.40 0.34 0.69 EPS Actual 0.25 0.26 0.11 0.82 Revenue Estimate 125.35M 145.41M 129.78M 179.85M Revenue Actual 129.04M 121.03M 84.39M 181.30M

To track all earnings releases for Smith & Wesson Brands visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.