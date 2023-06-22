Smith & Wesson Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Smith & Wesson Brands beat estimated earnings by 18.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was down $36.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.40
|0.34
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.26
|0.11
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|125.35M
|145.41M
|129.78M
|179.85M
|Revenue Actual
|129.04M
|121.03M
|84.39M
|181.30M
